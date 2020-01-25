Plastic Bumpers Market Is Growing at a high CAGR of from 2019 to 2025

Plastic Bumpers is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicle’s front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the car’s body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on today’s cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic.

Global sales of Plastic Bumpers is expected to be over 100 million units in 2016 and about 72% have been sales in China, Europe and North America regions. For the product types, Front Bumper occupies the largest market share (about 63% in 2016), and followed by Rear Bumper.

The Plastic Bumpers industry is concentrated; there are 11 manufacturers (about 82% of Asia-Pacific total sales) counted in the report. Major manufactures are Plastic Omnium, Magna, SMP, Tong Yang, Benteler, Hyundai Mobis, KIRCHHOFF, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Flex-N-Gate, Toyoda Gosei, Jiangnan MPT, Rehau, Ecoplastic, Zhejiang Yuanchi and etc.

Due to national industrial policy support and growing industry standardization, Plastic Bumpers Industry is developing in the good direction. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.

But we also should notice that there is a gap in the sales technology and equipment compared to developed countries. Domestic industry should focus on research on new material and process. The falling prices of raw materials could be a good signal for Automotive Bumper Industry.

The global Plastic Bumpers market is valued at 11300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Bumpers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Bumpers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

