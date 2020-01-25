Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2017 – 2027

The plastic pipe jointing and welding is a process of joining two or more fittings of plastic pipes, which are afterwards used for various applications such as building and construction, oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, agriculture, manufacturing, etc. This process of plastic pipe jointing and welding is very vital for abovementioned applications, as it will ease the task and improve the efficiency of the equipment and allow it to perform any task effectively.

The construction and building industries comprise commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. This industry is expected to grow firmly across the world, which will increase the demand for various raw materials used in the construction and building industries. Plastic pipes are essential parts of the construction and building industries, also they have found different applications in wastewater drainage systems, water pipelines, HVAC systems, gas pipelines, etc.

Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market: Dynamics

The plastic pipe jointing and welding equipment is majorly driven by the growing plastics pipe manufacturing industry and applications across the globe. As an effect of high durability and low cost, plastic pipes have replaced conventional pipes such as metals, in various applications. Consequently, the industry is estimated to continue illustrating sturdy growth over the period of forecast. Additionally, availability of an extensive range of plastic pipe jointing and welding equipment is added important factor, which is propelling the market growth of the market. As the sustained growth is observed across the plastics pipes manufacturing industry with improvement and advancement in the sector of equipment, the market for plastic pipe jointing and welding equipment will continue to witness sustainable growth.

The applications for polyethylene (PE) piping products will continue to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period. Gas distribution lines, submerged marine installations, potable water systems, force and gravity main sewer systems, and numerous types of above-ground piping systems are some of the installations for which polyethylene (PE) pipes and fittings used. As plastic piping products and applications are expanding, therefore the use of new and existing joining methods and equipment are expanding. Another essential element to this continuous increasing demand is the huge variety of available methods to join plastic pipes and fittings. The probity of the butt fusion and socket fusion plastic pipe jointing and welding techniques have been established by the various test for the variety of applications.

Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market on the basis of its procedure: Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Heat Fusion Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Butt Fusion Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Saddle/Sidewall Fusion Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Socket Fusion Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Electro-fusion Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Ultrasonic Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding by Mechanical Connections Mechanical Compression Fittings Stab Type Mechanical Fittings Others

Market segmentation of the Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market on the basis of its material type: PVC PE HDPE LDPE PP ABS Others

Market segmentation of the Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market on the basis of its end-use: Building and Construction Oil and gas Water and wastewater Treatment Agriculture Manufacturing



Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is currently the major region that contributes the major market share and is expected to capture maximum market share in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for construction and industrialization. Additionally, some countries such as India, China, and the U.S. are considered as the major contributors to the growth of building and construction industries. As the demand for construction and industrialization is increasing rapidly, the demand for plastic pipes and fittings is also expected to grow, which in turn will drive the demand for plastic pipe jointing and welding techniques and equipment globally.

After Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America are expected to grow at a significant rate, followed by the Middle East Africa and Europe. Latin America is expected to hold a significant market share of the plastic pipe jointing and welding equipment market, owing to the rising urbanization, which will boost the demand for plastic pipe jointing and welding equipment for numerous applications such as gas pipelines, water and wastewater drainage systems, among others. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at the significant rate in the near future.

Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the plastic pipe jointing and welding market identified across the value chain are: Dukane Corporation, Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Leister Technologies AG, DRADER Manufacturing Industries Ltd., RITMO S.p.A., CEMAS Elettra S.r.l., Imeco Machine Pvt. Ltd., Wegener Welding, Seelye Acquisitions, Inc., Bielomatik Leuze Gmbh + Co. KG, 3Axis Development, Inc., etc.