Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Growth, Product Types, Segmentation Analysis by Application and Regions to 2025

Polybenzimidazoles (PBI, short for Poly-[2, 2’-(m- phenylen)-5, 5’-bisbenzimidazole]) is a kind polymer with benzo heterocyclic rigid chain. PBI is generally obtained from the condensation and cyclization of aromatic amine and diphenyl phthalate, reacting in molten state or in strong polar solvents. PBI is used in the military industry at its beginning, now the applications have covered semiconductor, membranes, petrochemical and many other fields. Because PBI is always used after post-dealing followed the copolymerization process. When PBI is being used as the material base of parts of the planes, electric devices or other product, it is usually not bought PBI resin, but the PBI bulk mold. Thus, this work is focused on the PBI molding products.

PBI was developed by the United States military in the beginning. The industrial process to fabricate PBI is complicated requiring high technology. Hence, the PBI industry is a highly monopolized one that there is only a single company located in United States who can synthesize PBI polymer from monomers. The product of this company (PBI Performance Product) is the original material of the other three companies for further molding: QUADRNT, PBI Advanced Materials and Polymics.

Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) is high-performance engineering plastic for the unique properties such as: excellent thermal stability, broad chemical resistance and unique compatibility with certain other polymers. Therefore, it has a wide range of potential applications covering aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, semiconductor, membrane and coating areas. However, since the cost is not affordable for many products, PBI is mainly used in the irreplaceable fields or the industry of strict requirement regardless of cost.

Generally, the industrial production is still in charged by PBI Performance Product who obtained the technology from NASA and the military, while, the study is rather wide among the research commitment. Especially, the Chinese researchers frequently disclaim they are discovering the many PBI series products showing incredible properties. But, there’s surely a long way for others except US to achieve bath production.

