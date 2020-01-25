Polyurea Market 2019: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2022

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Polyurea Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

The Global Polyurea Market was worth USD 0.87 billion in the year 2014 and is foreseen to garner roughly USD 1.40 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during the forecast period.

Top Eminent Players:

The major industries in the global Polyurea market are Nukote Coating Systems International, Specialty Products, Inc. (SPI), LineX Protective Coatings, BASF, SWD Polyurethane, PPG Industries and VersaFlex Inc.

In 2014 the global polyurea market was sized 114.3 kilo tons. Nukote Coating Systems inaugurated manufacturing at its new facility based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia in May, 2011.Polyurea is utilized in a number of applications that include transportation and construction due to its unusual features like high thermal stability, fast curing time, outstanding water insensitivity and pigment compatibility. This polymer is obtained from the reaction of synthetic resin blended polymers and isocyanate compounds via step-growth polymerization.

The Global Polyurea Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Coating

Lining

Sealants

By Raw Material:

Aliphatic

Aromatic

By Application:

Industrial

Building & Construction

Landscape

Transportation

Other Applications

Regional Market Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Industry Overview:

Polyurea is used in adhesives and sealants owing to its outstanding adhesion features on surfaces such as concrete, wood blasted steel and bitumen. Increasing utilization of sealants and adhesives as bonding substances in sectors like construction and automotive is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Growing disbursement on the utilization of lining systems for the protection of the environment processes like landfill control, owing to strict regulations with the aim of reducing the harmful effects of pollution the demand of the polyurea is expected to boost.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Polyurea Market, By Product

5.Polyurea Market, By Raw Material

6.Polyurea Market, By Application

7.Polyurea Market, By Region

8.Company Profiles

…

The regional market of North America registered for 39.8 percent of the total volume in 2014. Enhancement in the infrastructure in the United States owing to rising number of residential structures is anticipated to boost the utilization of the polymer as adhesives and coatings. Asia Pacific is anticipated to encounter significant growth owing to confident outlook towards the construction sector in countries like India and China on account of growing expenditure for urban development.

