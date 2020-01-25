Potassium Hydroxide Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis by Workflow, Technology and End User to 2025

Potassium hydroxide is a non organic compound, which is usually called as caustic potash. The colorless solid of potassium hydroxide–KOH is a prototypical strong base, which can also be found from the sodium hydroxide. It is the largest-volume potassium chemical for non-fertilizer use. Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash) serves a wide range of end use markets. The largest users of potassium hydroxide are the soap and detergent, fertilizer, and chemical industries. Minor uses include the production of molten salts, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and photographic chemicals.

China is one of potassium resource-poor countries. The production of potassium hydroxide is mainly focus on Qinghai Province and Inner Mongolia. For production, the China production of potassium hydroxide will reach 607.5 K MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of potassium hydroxide, there is also a certain space in the next few years. Potassium hydroxide, or caustic potash, is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the production of potassium carbonate, potassium phosphates, liquid fertilizers, and potassium soaps and detergents.

The global Potassium Hydroxide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Potassium Hydroxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Hydroxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

OxyChem

UNID

Tessenderlo chemie

Olin Chlor Alkali

Evonik

ERCO Worldwide

Asahi Glass (AGC)

Pan-Americana S.A.

Ercros

Albemarle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Light Industry

Dye Industry

Denka Industry

