Powder Coating Market Up To 2025 : 3M , Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Asian Paints, PPG Asian Paints, Scib Paints, NIPSEA Group, Jotun, Evonik, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries,

“Global Powder Coating Market” survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Provincially, the report looks into the past performance of the market in developed regions such as North America and Europe, as well as emerging economic powers such as Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and India. The steady support to the medical sector in developed regions is likely to enable their steady dominance in the Powder Coating Market in the coming years, but the growing acknowledgment of the high volume of unmet demand in emerging regions has driven the sector in countries such as China, India, and Japan, notwithstanding other dynamic economies in the region such as South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Powder Coating Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market. On the other hand, difficult to obtain thin film and high startup cost as well as high energy consumption is hampering the growth of market.

Recent Market Developments:

In May, 2016 Akzo Nobel N.V (Europe) expanded business in India and the Middle East to expand capacity and upgrade its organic peroxides facility .This expansion help to build strong presence in numerous organic peroxide market segments for PVC, acrylics and thermoset resins .

In March, 2017 PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.), which is engaged in manufacturing paints, coatings, optical products, and specialty materials have been awarded for the prestigious Don Ridler Memorial Award. For having most outstanding custom car or truck making at Detroit Autorama the nation’s premier custom car show.

In April, 2018 Axalta (U.S.) has expanded its new coating manufacturing plant in India. It will help to increase the sales and production and help in-growing automotive sector industry.

In January, 2017 Axalta (U.S.), which is involved in distribution of high performance coatings for the transportation industry has launched a paint shop management online system in India, and Thailand. It will benefit in automotive paint shops by generating accurate paint repair quotes, and operating an efficient repair facility and improving effectiveness of the collision repairers.

The thermoset segment is dominating the Global powder coating market.

Thermoplastic segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

AkzoNobel,

Kansai Paint Co.,LTD,

Asian Paints,

Jotun,

Evonik Industries AG,

Soliant LLC,

International Paint,

Glidden,

Comex,

PPG Industries,

BASF SE,

Cloverdale Paint Inc.,

Diamond Vogel,

Hentzen Coatings,

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd,

Wacker Chemie AG

Some of its subsidiaries are Glidden (U.S.), Comex (Mexico), PRC-DeSoto International, Inc. (U.S.), PPG Industrial Coatings B.V. (Netherlands), Metokote Corporation (U.S.), LAGOS – PITTSBURGH PAINTS (Nigeria), PPG Architectural Coatings (U.K.) among others. The company is ISO 9001, TS 16949, ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2015 standard for environmental management systems certified. The company has strong geographic presence in U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Analysis of Powder Coating Market For 2019 To 2025:

Production Analysis: Powder Coating Market covers the piece of the overall industry share, different, regions, types and applications.

Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Analysis: Powder Coating Market targets the right product to the right customers at the right time and gives the marketers the knowledge of the target audience’s requirement.

Production Analysis: It covers the market share of the product, production process, different regions, types and applications as well as product specification and price analysis of Powder Coating Market key players.

Trends in the Powder Coating Market: It determines developing trends and important changes of a market in the given time. The trends are classified into long-time, medium time, and short time frames.

Supply and Consumption: The Market section specifies the gap between supply and consumption. In addition, it also figures outs import and export.

Major Players of Powder Coating Market: Profiles of various leading players of the industry with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue are discussed in this report.

Market Segmentation:

Global powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments:

Thermoset,

Thermoplastic,

Thermoset are sub segmented into:

Epoxy Polyester hybrid,

epoxy,

polyester,

acrylic,

polyurethane,

and others.

Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into:

polyvinyl chloride,

nylon,

polyvinyl fluoride (PVF)

and polyolefin.

Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of:

Metallic,

Non-metallic.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of:

electrostatic spray coating,

fluidized bed coating,

electrostatic fluidized bed process,

flame spraying,

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. end user is sub segmented on the basis of:

appliances,

automotive,

general industrial,

architectural,

furniture,

and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Global

South America and

Market Key Drivers:

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market driving the market

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

