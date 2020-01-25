Pregnancy Care Products Market Up To 2025 : By Matsun Nutrition, Fairhaven Health, Country Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Abbott, The Honest Company Inc, Garden of Life, P&G, Tiffany Rose Ltd, House of Napius,
Global pregnancy care products market expected to reach USD 34.2 billion by 2026 from USD 22.6 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.30%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the rise in the disposable income and the well-developed distribution channel for pregnancy products.
Provincially, the report looks into the past performance of the market in developed regions such as North America and Europe, as well as emerging economic powers such as Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and India. The steady support to the medical sector in developed regions is likely to enable their steady dominance in the Pregnancy Care Products Market in the coming years, but the growing acknowledgment of the high volume of unmet demand in emerging regions has driven the sector in countries such as China, India, and Japan, notwithstanding other dynamic economies in the region such as South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
For In-Depth Review | Get Sample [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pregnancy-care-products-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Bio-oil launches its first new product in 30 years in order to tackle dry skin
- In August 2017, Mankind Pharma and SpiceJet entered into a partnership to launch a series of initiatives to make air travel for pregnant women more convenient and enjoyable.
Pregnancy Care Products Market Key Market Competitors:
Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bella B Natural Bodycare, Merz Pharma, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., The hut Group, Ultra Laboratories, Twinlab Corporation, Solgar Inc, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Metagenics Inc, NATURAL ORGANICS INC, Matsun Nutrition, Fairhaven Health, Country Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Abbott, The Honest Company Inc, Garden of Life, P&G, Tiffany Rose Ltd, House of Napius, and Yashram Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd.
Pregnancy Care Products Market Competitive Analysis:
Global pregnancy care products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pregnancy care products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Speak To Industry Experts, Request For Details [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-pregnancy-care-products-market
Market Drivers:
Rise in the child birth rate is helping in the growth of the market
Growing awareness regarding pregnancy care products
Market Restraints:
Side effects associated with pregnancy products
Lack of awareness and unavailability of pregnancy products in low-income countries
Segmentation: Global Pregnancy Care Products Market
By Product
- Stretch Mark Minimizers
- Pregnancy Test Kits
- Toning and Body Firming Gel
- Restructuring Gel
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Independent Pharmacies and Drug Store
- Online & Retail Store
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Make an Inquiry for Discount On this [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-pregnancy-care-products-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]