Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry 2017 by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Refractory materials are inorganic, nonmetallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials with high melting points and other properties that make them appropriate to act as heat-resistant barriers between high and low-temperature zones. They are extensively used in constructing high-temperature areas, particularly in furnaces or boilers, as they minimize heat loss through the structure.

The analysts forecast the refractory materials market for GCC steel industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.23% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the refractory materials market for GCC steel industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of refractory materials market for GCC steel industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• KSA

• UAE

• Qatar

• Others

The report, Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Calderys

• Magnesita Refratários

• RHI

• Saint-Gobain

• Vesuvius

Other prominent vendors

• Arabian Refractories Factory

• Chosun Refractories

• HarbisonWalker International

• IFGL Refractories

• Krosaki Harima

• Magnezit Group

• Minteq International

• Morgan Advanced Materials and its affiliates

• OCL India

• Puyang Refractories Group

• Refractarios ALFRAN

• Refratechnik Steel

• Rescoproducts

• Saudi Refractory Industries

• SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES

Market driver

• Mounting demand from construction and infrastructure sector

Market challenge

• Fluctuating cost of refractory materials and high energy consumption

Market trend

• Rising popularity of monolithic refractories over shaped refractories

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FORM TYPE

• Refractory materials market for GCC steel industry by form type

• Refractory materials market for GCC steel industry by brick refractories

• Refractory materials market for GCC steel industry by monolithic refractories

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• KSA – market size & forecast

• United Arab Emirates – market size & forecast

• Qatar – market size & forecast

• Others – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

..…..Continued

