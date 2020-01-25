Research Report Highlights Size, Share, Trends, and Analysis of the Pea Protein Market by 2025

Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.

The pea protein industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the high technology barrier. The global leaders are Roquette, and Cosucra. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 85% market share of global in 2016. The key players include Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Oriental Protein Tech, Jianyuan Group, and others.

On a global scale, the high-tech pea protein product is in the early stages of the global industrialization compared to other plant protein industry. The whole pea protein market is driven by the new protein extraction technology, advanced R&D initiatives, and rising vegetarian population.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are Dietary Supplement, Beverage, pet food industry and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for pea protein will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of pea protein is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Pea protein industry will usher in a rapid growth space.

Although the market prospect of pea protein is very good, but there is a potential threat. That is pea protein and pea starch shares the same production line. Strictly speaking, pea protein is a byproduct of pea starch. Although Europe produces a large amount of pea protein, large amount of pea starch was also produced and could not be consumed locally. the main areas of consumption of pea starch are in the Asia Pacific region. But the whole Asia Pacific region is not enough to consume the whole pea starch, which wastes the resource of pea processing. Therefore, the development of pea protein requires a balance between the two products.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability, such as Roquette. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in pea protein market will become more intense.

In China, Yantai Shuangta is the most advanced producer, has top pea protein extraction technology, the only circulating integrated industrial chain. There is no large competitor in pea protein market. In Shuangta Food, pea protein contains more than 80% protein, and applied in health care products, beverages and others.

The global Pea Protein market is valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pea Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pea Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

