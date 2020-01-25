Research Report on Instant Coffee Market Outlines Growth Opportunities & Industry Status

Instant coffee, also called soluble coffee, coffee crystals, and coffee powder, is a beverage derived from brewed coffee beans that enables people to quickly prepare hot coffee by adding hot water to the powder or crystals and stirring. Instant coffee is commercially prepared by either freeze-drying or spray drying, after which it can be rehydrated. Instant coffee in a concentrated liquid form is also manufactured.

Despite the dominance of fresh coffee in the coffee industry, instant coffee is quickly becoming popular all over the world. Transportation of instant coffee is cheaper, as it has lower shipping weight and volume than beans or ground coffee. Moreover, instant coffee offers convenience in preparation, which increases its demand among the urban consumers.

The new coffee drinkers in the emerging markets find instant coffee alluring as it comes with many benefits and is able to satisfy their evolving tastes. Innovation is another major factor that helps maintain a perennial demand for instant coffee globally. Manufacturers come up with new innovative ideas to develop and improve the quality, aroma and flavor of the instant coffee so that it tastes just like a freshly brewed coffee. Nowadays, single-serve systems have been developed which are more convenient to carry and consume and thus have witnessed a strong growth in both at-home and out-of-home segments.

Currently, Brazil represents the world’s largest producer followed by Vietnam. On the basis of consumption, the Europe (sales market share 37%) represented the world’s largest instant coffee consumer followed by China (sales market share 12%) and USA (sales market share 11%). As tea still accounts for a majority of the share of hot beverages in various parts of the world, coffee consumption in emerging markets like India and China is restricted only to the urban areas with negligible penetration in the rural and semi urban areas.

The global market for instant coffee is highly consolidated. Major players are Nestle, JDE, The Kraft Heinz, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, Tchibo Coffee, Starbucks, Power Root, Smucker, Vinacafe, Trung Nguyen and etc.

The global Instant Coffee market is valued at 23500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 32900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Instant Coffee volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Instant Coffee market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

