Residential Faucets 2017 Global Market Size, Demands, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

A faucet monitors the flow of water from a pipeline. It is generally made of brass, though die-cast zinc and chrome-plated plastic are also used. The global home improvement market is the parent market of the global residential faucets market. Kitchen and bathroom faucets are part of the home improvement market. The market encompasses several functional and macroeconomic challenges. However, the business ecosystem for home improvement retailers has improved over the years.

The analysts forecast the global residential faucets market to grow at a CAGR of 8.79% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Residential Faucets Market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Residential Faucets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• LIXIL Group

• Masco

• Spectrum Brands

• Zurn Industries

• Vigo Industries

Other prominent vendors

• BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY

• Elements of Design

• Freuer Faucets

• Jaquar

• Kingston Brass

• Premier Faucet

• Ultra Faucets

Market driver

• Product premiumization through product innovation and wide product assortment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increase in raw material and labor costs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in online sales of faucets

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Global home improvement market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global residential faucets market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global residential faucets market by application

• Global residential bathroom faucets market

• Global residential kitchen faucets market

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

• Global residential faucets market by product type

• Global residential faucets market by one-hand mixer type

• Global residential faucets market by pillar type

• Global residential faucets market by two-hand mixer type

• Global faucets market by others

PART 08: Segmentation by operational configuration

• Global residential faucets market by operational configuration

PART 09: Segmentation by built material

• Global residential faucets market by built material

PART 10: Segmentation by installation type

• Global residential faucets market by installation type

PART 11: Segmentation by type of mounting

• Global residential faucets market by mounting type

PART 12: Segmentation by price range

• Global residential faucets market by price range

PART 13: Segmentation by operational mechanism

• Global residential faucets market by operational mechanism

PART 14: Segmentation by connectivity

• Global residential faucets market by connectivity

PART 15: Geographical segmentation

• Global residential faucets market by geography

• Residential faucets market in Americas

• Residential faucets market in EMEA

• Residential faucets market in APAC

PART 16: Key leading countries

• Global residential faucets market

• US

• China

• Germany

• UK

PART 17: Decision framework

PART 18: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 19: Market trends

• Increase in online sales of faucets

• Integration of smart home technologies to enable smart kitchen and bathroom

• Rise in M&A activities

PART 20: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive strategy

• Comparative analysis of key vendors

PART 21: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

