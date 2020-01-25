Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2024 – McKesson, Cerner Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, athenahealth, Allscripts, eClinicalWorks, CareCloud

New Study On “Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Data Bridge Market Research Reports Database.

The Revenue Cycle Management Market has registered high growth in recent times on account of growing demand from the Healthcare Industry. This study categorizes the global revenue cycle management breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Targeted Audience:

Hospitals,

Laboratories,

Physicians and others.

Market Key Drivers:

The North American revenue cycle management market is steadily progressing owing to factors, such as decreasing reimbursement in healthcare industry, reduction of overall healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementing RCM solutions, and increasing expenditure by healthcare industry especially made on information technology.

Revenue cycle management market report is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising need to decrease healthcare expenditure which is forming the major share of the market. With the market in U.S. shifting to value based reimbursements RCM is expected to play a major role to develop this process.

Market Overview:

Based on type

Integrated RCM

Standalone RCM

On the basis of product type

RCM solution are generally used by larger organizations where integration with other healthcare IT products such as RIS, LIS, PACS, HER among others to form a more holistic process for billing and claim settlements.

Standalone RCM is best used in smaller hospitals and physician offices where they need to manage only one healthcare application.

Based on geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

