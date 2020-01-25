Rubber Market Growth, Opportunities, Potential Applications and Analysis by 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 30, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Rubber market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of natural rubber producers is downstream market demand. Generally, demands in developed countries are moderate, while demands in developing areas are in fast growth. China is the largest consumption region of natural rubber, reaching 3530 K MT in 2016, followed by Europe and USA.

Fifth, for trade analysis, the import and export business of natural rubber is frequent, with Thailand and Indonesia the leading exporter. The import business in China is frequent, and local demand of high end products cannot be met with the production. But overcapacity is increasing year by year,

Sixth, for forecast, the global natural rubber industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is over capacity, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Von Bundit ,Sri Trang Agro-Industry ,Southland Holding ,Thai Hua Rubber ,Vietnam Rubber Group ,Tradewinds Plantation Berhad ,Tong Thai Rubber Group ,Thai Rubber Latex Corporation ,Ravasco ,Halcyon Agri ,Feltex ,Unitex Rubber ,Indolatex Jaya Abadi ,Kurian Abraham ,Hevea-Tec ,KLPK ,Bakrie Sumatera Plantations ,Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad ,C.W. Mackie ,Enghuat Industries ,Basil Rubber Factory ,Edathala Polymers ,Kavanar Latex ,Paesukchuen Rubber ,Ba Phuc Rubber ,Sinochem International Corporation ,Indonesia Hainan Rubber Industry Group ,Yunnan State Farms Group ,Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group ,Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber

Key Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Segment by Type : Natural Rubber ,Synthetic Rubber

Key Segment by Application : Automotive ,Medical ,Industrial ,Consumer Goods

