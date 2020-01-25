Samarium is one rear earth element, from the mineral. Samarium, atomic no. 62, symbol Sm, weight at 150.36. It is a silvery-white metal belonging to the lanthanide group of the periodic table. It is relatively stable at room temperature in dry air, but it ignites when heated above 150 C and forms an oxide coating in moist air. One of the most important applications of Samarium is in samarium–cobalt magnets, which have a nominal composition of SmCo5 or Sm2Co17.

China’s decision to scrap export quotas and taxes on rare earth elements may boost stalled demand for the products. It is an opportunity for the giant manufacturers to expand production capacity and improve the company’s market share. China is responsible for more than 95% of the global supply of rare earths. For the Samarium industry, there are two major consumption channels for the production: domestic consumption and export.

In addition, the major exporting countries are USA, Japan and Europe etc. In 2015, the export production of Samarium is estimated to 24.36% in China. The global Samarium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Samarium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Samarium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Access PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948757/global-samarium-depth-research

The following manufacturers are covered:

Great Western Minerals

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou

Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths

Guangxi Jinguang

Grirem Advanced Materials

Jiangxi Golden Century

China Northern Rare Earth

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Permanent Magnet

Ceramics

Catalyst

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/e56af365e4208ee5364cad83afa7dc4d,0,1,Global%20Samarium%20Depth%20Research%202019

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com