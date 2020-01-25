Savoury Flavour Blends Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2015-2025

The global savoury market has been experiencing significant growth in recent past years. This noticeable growth in the global savourymarket is due to the increasing consumer demand for the convenient foods coupled with rising trend for more complex flavours. In addition, changing food preferences supported by changing lifestyle of consumers across the globe is expected to drive the demand for flavour blends in the food and beverage products.

Savoury Flavour Blends Market Segmentation

The savoury flavour blends market segmentation includes ingredient form, application, process and flavour type. There are two different forms of savoury flavours namely powder and liquid. On the basis of application savoury flavour blends market is segmented into snacks, bakery, spreads, meat, seasonings, prepared foods, soups and sauces. On the basis of process, the segmentation for savoury flavour blends market includes extracts formation, masking flavours, compounded flavours, emulsions, oleoresins, color blending, and vitamin and nutraceutical blending. On the basis of type savoury flavour blends market can be segmented into natural With Other Natural Flavours (WONF), artificial, Natural & Artificial (N&A), organic compliant, organic certified, kosher for passover, kosher, halal compliant.

Savoury Flavour Blends Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global savoury flavour blends market is expected to show single digit growth. The premiumsation trend in savoury flavour market is currently prominent in Western Europe and North America and being used across the food industry to increase differentiation and also maintain consumer interest. In 2013, Givaudan Flavour established its new manufacturing plant in Europe owing to increasing savoury market in European region.

Savoury Flavour Blends Market: Drivers

Savoury Flavour blends market is expected to increase significantly over the forthcoming years due to the rapid growth of the consumption of meat products. Also, demand for the savoury flavours blend in convenience food has risen rapidly and is expected to increase in the next five to six years, across the globe. Other factors fuelling the growth of savoury flavours market include increasing demand for sauces and seasonings, growing number of consumer looking for restaurant quality meals and fine dining experience. In addition, changing lifestyle of consumers coupled with changing consumer habits is fuelling the market growth. A key trend across savoury flavour blends market is adaption of hotter and spicier flavoured product launches by companies. Hotter chili flavour is being more incorporated into the flavour blends .The consumer acceptance of spicy and ethnic cuisines helped to drive the innovation in the spicy flavour.

An aging global population coupled with reduced taste sensation also may consider more spicy flavours as opportunity from the blend. Another rising trend in the Savoury Flavour blends market is the sweet and Savoury ingredients, which are being mixed together to create single flavour that caters to the needs of the varied consumers. This trend is essentially emerging in the dairy and chocolate market. Another flavour trend is the blending of different ingredients with exotic tastes including Mexican caramel and Asian savoury sauces.

Other emerging flavours in the savoury flavour blends market are Japanese 7 Spice that offers a new type of spice, while shawarma spice blend, which offers warm and spiced flavour to meat. Liquid revolution is the emerging trend in the savoury flavour blends market which includes mixture of fresh purees and spices and herbs to further intensify pasta and dressings. Also, adoption of Middle Eastern Mezze trend for the savoury flavour blends market, which includes dips and spreads packed with herbs and seasoning offering delicious global cuisine is expected to drive the demand for savoury flavours market in the near future.

Savoury Flavour Blends Market: Key Players

Companies operating in Savoury Flavour blends market are Firmenich SA, Frutarom Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, WILD Flavours and Specialty Ingredients Inc., Symrise AG, Givaudan Flavours Corporation, Kerry Group plc. and International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.