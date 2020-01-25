Shelf-stable Soup Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Consumers, these days, are more prone to try products that offer better shelf-stable properties. The combination of health and flavor is trending in the current market. The “Shelf-stable Soup” category has been a vast one for the dealers and displays no sign of reduced interest by customers of all age groups. Shelf-stable Soup is a healthy, delicious meal solution that fits all tenets of the current health trends. This soup is a cost-effective and convenient solution for consumers looking for healthy food products. Shelf-stable soup offers many advantages over other varieties of soups, such as refrigerated or frozen soups. For instance, shelf-stable soup can be stored for a lot longer than regular soups. Consumers prefer foods with increased shelf life due to the convenience they offer, and this particular factor will help the growth of the shelf-stable Soup market.

Shelf-stable Soup Category has a Healthy Pulse in the Market:

Shelf-stable soup is soothing, reasonable, wholesome and convenient. Shelf-stable soup is a type of soup that can securely be bestowed at room-temperature in a vacuum-packed container. Numerous food preservation and packaging methods are used to extend the soup’s shelf life. Shelf-stable soups are intended to be quickly reheated in a microwave and straightaway consumed; this makes them ideal food products for gas station stores, convenience stores and employees in office kitchens. The shelf-stable soup segment is growing at a fast pace as both customers and food service/products providers have become familiar with these soups and have grown accustomed to their taste. Producers must address convenience, health, and flavor trends to grow shelf-stable soup sales.

Global Shelf-stable Soup: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global market has been segmented as –

Gazpacho

Vegetable

Chicken

Beef

Others

On the basis of nature, the global market has been segmented as –

Natural

Organic

On the basis of region, the global market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

The Middle East and Africa

Japan

Global Shelf-stable Soup: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Shelf-stable Soup market are The Kraft Heinz Company (TKHC), Tabatchnick Fine Foods, Nona Lim, The Original SoupMan, Bare Bones Broth Co., Pacific Foods, Swanson Soup Makers, Ragozzino Foods and FAWEN, among others. The global Shelf-stable Soup market has evolved against the backdrop of new product inventions and will continue to witness the same growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Developments across the Globe:

The Shelf-stable Soup market is attractive enough to allure more and more producers to add shelf-stable soups to their portfolio and also replace their entire products lines with the currently trending products.

For instance, in September 2018, Bare Bones Broth, a key producer of frozen bone broths, announced its plan to move its entire product line from the freezer to the Shelf-stable Soup category to make itself more fitting and affordable to its consumers. A healthy hike is expected to be observed in the Shelf-stable Soup market in the upcoming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Regardless of the intrusions from the frozen-soup segment, producers of shelf-stable soups are confident about the products’ future. With the perishability of refrigerated soups a definite downside, the choice for consumers to go for shelf-stable soups is evident. The placement of shelf-stable soups is especially increasing on retail shelves in supermarkets. Shelf-stable soups with higher quality, more sophisticated and bold tastes and better nutritive value can be expected in the market in the near future.

Gazpacho shelf-stable soup demand has seen a significant increase in the past few years and can be considered a hot prospect in the market. The vendors could emphasis on this particular category to expand their business. Also, the shelf-stable soups that are produced these days are not only eaten as soups but often used as an ingredient while cooking, and can be made into a sauce. Its use as an ingredient is alluring more and more manufacturers to enter the evolving market. This will provide a positive boost to the market in the years to come.

