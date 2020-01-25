Significant Profits of US$ 600 Bn Estimated to be Generated by Tablet Market by 2026

Increasing developments in the production of tablet devices, coupled with the steadfast penetration of hand-held electronics has been driving the growth of the global tablets market for the recent past. An exclusive forecast study by Future Market Insights reveals that the global demand for tablets will surge extensively in the upcoming years. In this report that assesses the forecast on the global tablets market for the period 2016-2026, the sales of tablets across the globe are estimated to rake in over US$ 600 Bn by the end of 2026. The study projects that during this period, the global tablets market will expand vigorously at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Key Trends in Global Tablets Market

Factors influencing the global tablets market expansion for the forecast period, have been analyzed in the report. From growth drivers, manufacturing restraints to industry trends and untapped opportunities, a range of causative factors have been studied in this report. Some of the key trends influencing the global tablets market’s growth include:

Increasing use of water-resistance technology in production of electronics

Rising technological compatibility to 4G LTE networks

Manufacturers focus on delivery highly-functional tablets

Consumers demanding human-centric functions and gesture recognition

Multi-core processing uptake with longer battery lives to influence manufacturing of tablets

Improvements in acoustic performance of table devices

In addition, the report also observes that preference to large screen entertainment and use of elemental technologies such as dust-proofing will have a determinative influence on the dynamics of the global tablets market in the years to come.

Regional Insights: China to Remain in Spotlight

According to the regional analysis provided in the report, the global market for tablets will witness a concentered expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. APAC countries such as China and India will be observed as the manufacturing hubs for tablets in the global market. China, in particular is expected to account for the largest share in the APAC tablets market. In 2016, it has been estimated that over one-fourth share of global tablets market value has been procured from the APAC region alone. While the demand for tablets will be relatively high in US and other parts of North America, the APAC region is most likely to be at the forefront of global tablets market expansion. The demand for tablets in Europe is also anticipated to witness steady growth through 2026.

Vendor Prospects and Analysis

The report has segmented the global tablets market on the basis of type of product, operating system, end-use and screen size. In terms of product-type, the demand for slate tablets will witness a decline, while sales of detachable tablets will register a volume CAGR of 10.8%. While Android will be the predominant operating system used in production of tablets, rising sales of Apple gadgets will propel the revenue share of iOS as well. The report also reveals that over 227 million units of tablets with less than 8-inch screen size were sold across the globe in 2016. Consumer end-use of tablets will remain relatively high as commercial applications will struggle to gain traction due to technological limitations.

Some of the leading players in the global tablets market have been profiled in the report. Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Micromax, Xiaomi, and Asustek are globally recognized as leaders in tablets manufacturing. Their presence in the global expansion of the tablets market is expected to remain consistently active. Several manufacturers of tablet devices are expected to invest in R&D on developing tablets with new and improved functions.

