Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

Report Titled on: Small Molecule Drug Discovery – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market: Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rise in drug discovery and development and rising usage of these drugs in the treatment of chronic diseases are driving the market growth. However, high costs of drugs are hindering the market growth.

Scope of the Report: Small molecule drug is a substance that can quickly enter the cells due to its low molecular weight. After entering the cells, it may affect the other molecules like proteins and may cause the cancer cells to die. There are two phases of developing new small molecule drugs.

One is Drug discovery, and the other one is Drug development. Small molecule drugs are different from other drugs which have a large molecular weight. So, these targeted therapies are small-molecule drugs or small molecule inhibitors.

By Process Phase, lead optimization segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing strength, selectivity, or pharmacokinetic parameters, rising in cancer and other diseases encouraging investments in lead optimization. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to be one of the leading regions contributing to the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing number of contract organizations for research and development. This shows that the United States is focusing on R&D activities to meet the rising demands of its people, finally leading the market of North America.

Small Molecule Drug Discovery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Astrazeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Pfizer Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Small Molecule Drug Discovery market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Process Phases Covered: Hit Generation and Selection, Lead Identification, Lead Optimization, Target Id/Validation

Therapeutic Areas Covered: Anti-Infective, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Gastrointestinal, Immunological, Metabolic, Oncology, Orthopedics, Respiratory, Other Therapeutic Areas

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market 2017 Forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

