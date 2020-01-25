Spices and Seasonings Market Flourishes by 2025 and Attracts Investors

A spice is a dried seed, fruit, root, bark, or vegetable substance primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food. Because they tend to have strong flavors and are used in small quantities, spices tend to add few calories to food. Many spices, however, can contribute significant portions of micronutrients to the diet.

The production of Spices and Seasonings increases from 743564 MT in 2012 to 1006435 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 6.24%. In the world wide, Europe is the largest revenue market, who account for about 21.89% market share in the Spices and Seasonings market in 2016. China ranked the second place, and with a market share of 21.04 in 2016. McCormick, Unilever, Ajinomoto are the global leading manufacturers of spices.

ASTA defines spices as “any dried plant product used primarily for seasoning purposes”. Included are tropical aromatics (pepper, cinnamon, cloves, etc.), leafy herbs (basil, oregano, marjoram, etc.), spice seeds (sesame, poppy, mustard, etc.) and dehydrated vegetables (onions, garlic, etc.). Blends such as curry, chili powders, poultry seasoning, etc. are part of the spice shelf, too.

The FDA defines spices similarly, except that they do not include the dehydrated vegetables in the label definition of “spices”. Any form of dehydrated vegetable product must be labeled separately. Such color contributing spices as paprika, turmeric and saffron must either be labeled separately or as “spice coloring”. The Department of Agriculture (meat and poultry products labeling) has nearly the same requirements as the FDA, except that colorant spices and mustard must always be listed separately while onion powder and garlic powder may be listed as “flavors”. All other forms of dehydrated vegetables must be listed separately by name.

The global Spices and Seasonings market is valued at 14800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Spices and Seasonings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Spices and Seasonings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

