Stable Isotopes Market Growing at 3.0 % CAGR Will Hit 400 million US$ in 2025

QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Stable Isotopes market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market.

The global Stable Isotopes market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global Stable Isotopes market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

One of the important factors in global Stable Isotopes market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

USA is the largest consumption country in 2017 with 1160.7 Kg. While the U.S. produces a significant number of the isotopes used by researchers, industry and the medical community, the U.S. is dependent upon foreign sources for many. Historically the U.S. provided almost all of the isotopes that were required for domestic consumption or, in special cases, acquired them from long-time allies. But beginning in the 1990’s other governments began to view the isotope industry as a high tech growth industry, and subsidized the production and sale of isotopes, targeting U.S. companies. The result is that U.S. industry has been switching its buying from the U.S. and DOE to foreign sources of supply. The most source of stable isotopes come from the Russian Federation. For FY 2018, the GIR foresees moderate growth in isotope demand of US and global.

The global Stable Isotopes market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : JSC Isotope ,Cambridge Isotope Laboratories ,Center of Molecular Research ,Shanghai Engineering Research Center ,Urenco ,NHTC ,LANL ,Linde ,ORNL ,3M (Ceradyne) ,Marshall Isotopes ,SI Science

Key Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Segment by Application : 2H ,13C ,15N ,18O ,Others

Key Segment by Application : 2H ,13C ,15N ,18O ,Others

Scientific Research ,Medical ,Industrial ,Others

