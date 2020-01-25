Surface Mount Technology Market by Vendors Analysis (Ohmite Manufacturing Co., Applied Image Inc., KBC Electronics Inc., Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Mycronic AB, Nordson Corporation)

Global Surface Mount Technology Market Research Report 2018-2025 by Competitors, Regional Analysis, Product Types, End Users and Application provides information on Pricing, Market Analysis, Shares, Forecast, and Company Profiles for key Industry participants.

Global Surface Mount Technology Market report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Global Surface Mount Technology Market during 2018-2025. The whole supply chain of Global Surface Mount Technology Market has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Global Surface Mount Technology Market, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Global Surface Mount Technology Market accounted for USD 3.15 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for reduced operational costs and increased efficiency

Growing adoption of miniaturized consumer electronics products

Increasing awareness about reducing time-to-market

The report spread No of Pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global surface mount technology market are:-

Ohmite Manufacturing Co.,

Applied Image Inc.,

KBC Electronics Inc.,

Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation,

Mycronic AB,

Nordson Corporation, and

Orbotech Ltd.,

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG,

Nikon Metrology NV Tioga Limited,

Allen Organ Company LLC,

Panasonic Corporation among others.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for global surface mount technology market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component

Passive Surface-Mount Devices

Transistor & Diodes

Integrated Circuits

On the basis of operation

Design

Test & Prototype

Supply Chain Services

On the basis of equipment

Inspection

Placement

Soldering

On the basis of industry

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

On the basis of geography, the global surface mount technology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

