Surge in Demand for Automotive Refinish Market to Result in Growth of the Globally

Automotive refinish are a functional coating formulated to be used on damaged surfaces of automotive exteriors in order to restore them, realizing the same feeling of color as that of new vehicles.

The global automotive refinish market size was USD 2.2 billion in 2016 and increasing automotive refinish demand in light of rising road collisions and aftermarket modifications will fuel market growth. Growing consumption of refinish coatings in automotive maintenance, repair, and aftermarket painting on account of excellent visual appearance, surface protection, resistance to corrosion, extreme weather, temperature, heat and water is expected to promote industry expansion.

Solvent borne technology accounted for 51% of the global Revenue share in 2016 and is expected to witness slow growth owing to stringent regulations on VOC emission levels. However, improvements in technologies and innovations have led to the development of high solid formulations. High solid formulations are widely used owing to high-quality finish and reduced emissions, which in turn will augment solvent borne coatings industry size over the forecast period.

The industry is extremely competitive in nature with the key players involved in R&D and continuous product innovation. PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams (Valspar), Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF were the major players and accounted for over 85% of the overall market share in 2016.

The global Automotive Refinish market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Refinish volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Refinish market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

