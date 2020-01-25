Surgical Robot Market Intelligence with Competitive Landscape By 2023

Crystalmarketresearch.com has added new research study titled,” Surgical Robot Market – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.

Top Most Leading Participants:

The leading market players are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Accuray, Stryker Corporation/MAKO, Medtech Surgical, Hansen Medical, Medrobotics Corporation, TransEnterix, Titan Medical, Inc., Renishaw Plc

Market Classification:

Surgical Robot Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Systems

Instrument and Accessories

Services

Surgical Robot Market, By Brand, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

da Vinci Surgical Systems

CyberKnife

Rosa

MAKO

Renaissance

Other Brands

Surgical Robot Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

General surgery

Urology

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Gynecology

Radiology

Transplant

Gastro-intestinal

Other Applications

Growth Booster of Surgical Robot Market:

The rising frequencies of chronic diseases combined with expanding aged populace inclined to these maladies are anticipated to support the development of the market. With rising occurrences of these conditions and expanding aged populace base, the likelihood of surgical mediation expanded multi-fold, subsequently impelling the business development. The pervasiveness of conditions, for example, cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer, disorders and neurological issue is developing universally.

Regional Outlook:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is anticipated to command the business over the gauge time frame with a massive contribution by the U.S. area. In 2015, the U.S. held around 60.0% of the worldwide share. The U.S. market for surgical robotics is foreseen to be driven by the budgetary capacity of clinics to put resources into these frameworks, key coordinated effort with protection players, rising patient awareness inferable from superior healthcare results, and general awareness about computer-assisted medical procedures. Asia Pacific is foreseen to witness the speediest development over the estimate time frame because of rising levels of income, continually enhancing human services use, and general development of GDP in the locale.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

…

5.Surgical Robot Market, By Product

6.Surgical Robot Market, By Brand

7.Surgical Robot Market, By Application

8.Surgical Robot Market, By Region

9.Company Profiles

10.Global Surgical Robot Market Competition, by Manufacturer

11.Surgical Robot Market Forecast (2018-2023)

…

Brand wise, da Vinci is the pioneer in 2015 because of its situation as the primary mover of the business. These frameworks have been monetarily accessible since 2000 and have as of late experienced patent expiry prompting the advent of new players. Over the conjecture time frame, MAKO is foreseen to witness the speediest development attributable to an ascent in orthopaedic surgical volume alongside collaborative marketing endeavours for the framework by Stryker Corporation.

