Tantalum Market 2025: Global Forecast Report Contains Major Manufacturers (H.C. Strack, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry, Duoluoshan Sapphire Rare Metal, Fogang Jiata Metals)
Tantalum is an element of the periodic table with the symbol Ta, and atomic number 73. Tantalum finds use as an industrial metal due to its properties of capacitance, hardness, corrosion resistance, and high heat resistance. Tantalum is available in the form of wire, sputtering target, and rod, and compounds as nanopowders. Tantalum is usually found in the compound form and is not available in nature as a free element. The most common tantalum mineral is columbite or tantalite. Both tantalite and columbite have the same mineral structure.
Leading company Profiles mentioned in Tantalum Market are: H.C. Strack, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry, Duoluoshan Sapphire Rare Metal, Fogang Jiata Metals, Metallurgical Products, ULBA Metallurgical Plant and others
Tantalum market split by Types are:
Chemical Refining
Electrolysis & Fabrication
Metalworking
Anode Powder and Wire
Superalloy
Sputtering Targets
Tantalum market split by Applications are:
Capacitors
Carbide Cutting Tools and Wear Parts
Turbine and Aircraft Structural Parts
Medical Implants
Optical Coatings
Thin Film Resistors
Profound Questions Answered in this Report:
- What was the size of the emerging Tantalum market by value in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging Tantalum market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the emerging Tantalum market in relation to its regional counterparts?
- What is the global market size for Tantalum?
- What will be the size of the emerging Tantalum market in 2025?
- What is the Tantalum market size in different countries around the world?
- Are the markets growing or decreasing?
- How are the markets divided into different kinds of products?
- How are different product groups developing?
- How are the markets forecast to develop in the future?
Table of Contents: Global Tantalum Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tantalum Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Tantalum Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tantalum Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tantalum Production
2.2 Tantalum Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Tantalum Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Tantalum Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 Tantalum Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Tantalum Production by Regions
4.1 Global Tantalum Production by Regions
4.2 United States
4.3 Europe
4.4 China
4.5 Japan
4.6 Other Regions
5 Tantalum Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Tantalum Consumption by Regions
5.2 North America
5.3 Europe
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.5 Central & South America
5.6 Middle East and Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Tantalum Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Tantalum Revenue by Type
6.3 Tantalum Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Tantalum Breakdown Dada by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Company 1
8.1.1 Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Tantalum
8.1.4 Tantalum Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Tantalum Production and Revenue Forecast
9.2 Tantalum Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.3 Tantalum Key Producers Forecast
9.4 Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Tantalum Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Tantalum Upstream Market
11.2 Tantalum Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Tantalum Distributors
11.5 Tantalum Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
