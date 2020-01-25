Thermal Imaging Market 2025 Industry Growth Factors & Professional Survey: L3 Technologies, Fortive Corporation, Bae Systems, Flir Systems, Sofradir, Leonardo, Allied Vision, Dali Technology, United Technologies, Xenics, Axis Communications, Testo SE, Thermoteknix Systems, Seek Thermal

Global Thermal Imaging Market 2018 Industry Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions and type or application from 2018 to 2025. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status.

Global Thermal Imaging Market accounted for USD 2.54 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape: Global Thermal Imaging Market

The global thermal imaging market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Competitors: Global Thermal Imaging Market

Some of the major players in global thermal imaging market are

L3 Technologies,

Fortive Corporation,

Bae Systems,

Flir Systems,

Sofradir,

Leonardo,

Allied Vision,

Dali Technology,

United Technologies,

Xenics,

Axis Communications,

Testo SE,

Thermoteknix Systems,

Seek Thermal and

Opgal Optronic Industries Limited among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Price reduction of thermal imaging products

Reduction of camera cores with respect to enter new application areas

Dispersion in machine vision based applications

Growing adoption of thermal imaging in perimeter security

Market Segmentation: Global Thermal Imaging Market

The global thermal imaging market is Segmented based on

Application,

Type,

Industry and

Geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into

Cameras,

Modules And



Based on Geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into detection, security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection. Detection is sub segmented into gas detection, body temperature measurement, research and development, fire or flare detection and level measurement. Security and surveillance is sub segmented into tracking, perimeter security and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Monitoring and inspection is sub segmented into quality assessment, machine condition monitoring, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and structural health monitoring.

On the Basis Of Industry, the market is segmented into:-

Residential,

Commercial,

Industrial,

Aerospace And Defense,

Oil And Gas,

Food And Beverages,

Automotive,

Healthcare and

Life Sciences.

