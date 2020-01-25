Tinea Pedis Treatment Market is Expected to Represent a Value of over US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027

A recent research report titled “Tinea Pedis Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” unveils several aspects of the global tinea pedis market. Various key insights on the treatment of various disease types of tinea pedis, distribution channels, route of administration and drug class has been included in this research study. The research in this report is presented in a systematic manner convenient for the user to grasp various key insights of the global market for tinea pedis treatment. The market is assessed across the key regions of North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa and future projections of the global tinea pedis treatment market have been slated for a period of 10 years.

Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market: Revenue Estimations

The research on the global tinea pedis treatment market presents several insights on various segments of the market along with global forecasts. As per this analytical research study, the global tinea pedis treatment market is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027 end from an estimated market value of around US$ 1,080 Mn in 2017, growing at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% throughout the period of forecast.

Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market: Segmental Analysis

The global market for tinea pedis treatment is segmented by disease type, by route of administration, by distribution channel, by drug class and by region.

By drug class , the antifungals segment is the largest segment in terms of revenue. This segment has been dominating the global market since 2012 and is likely to continue leading the global market in the coming years. The steroids and anti-infective combinations segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate to reflect a CAGR of 5.5% during the period of assessment.

, the oral segment is expected to witness a comparatively higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of oral therapies in treating fungal infections. However, the topical segment is higher in valuation and is estimated to reach US$ 1,356.6 Mn by the end of the assessment year. By distribution channel , drug stores is a lucrative segment and is the second largest in terms of value and growth rate. The hospital pharmacy segment is the largest segment, reflecting a valuation of around US$ 402 Mn in 2017 and is likely to lead the global market.

, drug stores is a lucrative segment and is the second largest in terms of value and growth rate. The hospital pharmacy segment is the largest segment, reflecting a valuation of around US$ 402 Mn in 2017 and is likely to lead the global market. By disease type , the interdigital tinea pedis segment offers high growth opportunities in the tinea pedis treatment market and is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR during the said period.

, the interdigital tinea pedis segment offers high growth opportunities in the tinea pedis treatment market and is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR during the said period. By region, North America is the largest and reflects a high market attractiveness index. APEJ is the second largest regional market for tinea pedis treatment in terms of valuation and is the fastest growing region with a high CAGR of 6.1% recorded during the period of forecast.

Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global tinea pedis treatment market includes a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario that covers details such as SWOT analysis, key financials, mergers and acquisitions, key innovations and developments, regional presence and product portfolio of top companies such as Perrigo Company, Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., NorthStar Rx LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AvKare, Inc., Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Exeltis USA, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CorePharma, LLC, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC and Mylan N.V.

Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market: Factors Influencing Growth

Rise in fungal infections, higher investments in emerging economies, increasing awareness and higher research funding, growing emphasis on enhancing distribution channels, growing preference by podiatrists and dermatologists, increasing public-private partnerships to facilitate new developments for effective treatment of tinea pedis, advancements in personalised medicines and increasing government support are boosting the growth of the global tinea pedis treatment market. However, the growth of the market is hampered by factors such as high drug costs, lack of diagnostic tools for treatment, fluctuating prices and growing alternatives for tinea pedis treatment.