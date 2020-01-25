Transglutaminase Market Opportunities, Strategy, Analysis by Method, Application and Segment to 2025

Transglutaminase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of isopeptide bonds between proteins. Its cross-linking property is widely used in various processes: to manufacture cheese and other dairy products, in meat processing, to produce edible films and to manufacture bakery products. Transglutaminase has considerable potential to improve the firmness, viscosity, elasticity and water-binding capacity of food products.

At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method. And Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s. The transglutaminase researched in the report mainly refers to transglutaminase preparations. Transglutaminase (TG), which is widely distributed in nature, is an enzyme that can catalyze the formation of covalent bonds between the amino acid residues Lysine and Glutamine in proteins.

At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method and the technology is rather complex. The production bases are mainly located in Asia and Europe. The main manufacturers are Ajinomoto, Yiming Biological, TFI GmbH, Taixing Dongsheng, etc., among which Ajinomoto is the largest manufacturer in the globe. In addition, Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s.

Transglutaminase prices differ with its enzyme activity. Price will be more expensive with higher enzyme activity. Transglutaminase has been widely used in many food industries, such as meat processing, fish, dairy products, baking and so on. Global production of transglutaminase increases from 2900.4 MT in 2011 to 3919.5 MT in 2016, stimulated by demand from downstream industries. The global Transglutaminase market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Transglutaminase volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transglutaminase market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Access PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948766/global-transglutaminase-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto

TFI GmbH

BDF Natural Ingredients

Yiming Biological

Taixing Dongsheng

Kinry

Pangbo Biological

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

< 100 U/g

100 U/g – 200 U/g

>200 U/g

Segment by Application

Meat

Fish

Dairy

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/214b14278653396e35d87cb94aa0231d,0,1,Global%20Transglutaminase%20Market%20Overview%20and%20Forecast%20Report%202019

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com