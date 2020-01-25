Turbochargers Market Growth, Demand and Technology Research 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Turbochargers.

The Global Turbochargers market size is expected to reach $19 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2016‐2022.

Top Leading Companies are: Honeywell,BorgWarner,MHI,IHI,Cummins,Bosch Mahle,Continental,Hunan Tyen,Weifu Tianli,Kangyue,Weifang Fuyuan,Shenlong

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

Turbochargers are useful in helping the automotive industry to meet the norms and standards regarding the emission of exhaust gasses such as CO2, nitrous oxide, and particulate materials from the automobile. Augmentation of the engine with a turbocharger helps in addressing the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles from consumers.

Major players of the turbochargers market include Borgwarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corporation, Continental AG, and Cummins Inc. to name a few. The top 5 manufacturers occupied about 82% market share. These companies are trying to introduce new technology in the market through innovation and new product development. Apart from this, they are taking initiatives to engage themselves in partnerships and alliances in order to expand their business in emerging markets such as India and China.

Major players of the turbochargers market include Borgwarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corporation, Continental AG, and Cummins Inc. to name a few. The top 5 manufacturers occupied about 82% market share. These companies are trying to introduce new technology in the market through innovation and new product development. Apart from this, they are taking initiatives to engage themselves in partnerships and alliances in order to expand their business in emerging markets such as India and China.

Turbochargers Market, by Types:

Mono Turbo

Twin Turbo

Turbochargers Market, by Applications:

Automotive

Engineering Machinery

Others

