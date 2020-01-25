Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Comprehensive Study On SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd., Modutek, Applied Materials Inc., ENTEGRIS INC., Akrion Systems LLC, Cleaning Technologies Group, Falcon Process Systems Inc., Inseto, Axcelis among others.

Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this Report and technologies by various application segments. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The scope of this Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

On the basis of geography, the global wafer cleaning equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East and Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of smartphones, tablets

Increase in the number of cleaning methods during manufacturing

Major Competitors:

Some of the major players in global wafer cleaning equipment market include

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.,

SEMI,

PVA TePla AG,

Tokyo Electron Limited,

SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION,

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION,

Modutek,

Applied Materials Inc.,

ENTEGRIS INC.,

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Mei Llc,

Axus Technologies,

Akrion Systems LLC,

Cleaning Technologies Group,

Falcon Process Systems Inc.,

Inseto,

Axcelis,

FSI International,

Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co. Ltd.,

ULTRON SYSTEMS INC.,

QuantumClean,

Yeild Engineering Systems Inc.

ONboard Solutions among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, global wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented into:-

Single-Wafer Spray Systems,

Single-Wafer Cryogenic Systems,

Scrubbers,

Batch Spray Cleaning Systems and

Batch Immersion Cleaning Systems.

On the basis of operation mode, global wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented into:-

Semi-Automatic Mode,

Automatic Mode And

Manual Mode.

On the basis of application, global wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented into:-

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS),

Memory,

Radio Frequency (RF) Device,

CIS,

Light-Emitting Diode (LED),

Interposer and Logic.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

