Waterproofing Membrane Market Trends, Analysis by Application, End User and Region and Forecast by 2025

Waterproofing is the combination of materials used to prevent water intrusion into the structural elements of a building or its finished spaces. Its main purpose is to resist hydrostatic pressure exerted by moisture in the liquid state. Waterproofing membranes are provided in the form of coil. And the most important step in the manufacturing process is impregnating asphalt waterproof materials or polymer water-proof materials onto the carcass. The materials are used in a system to prevent the ingress of water into foundations, roofs, walls, basements, buildings, and structures when properly installed.

The term dampproofing is often confused with waterproofing, however, dampproofing is a system designed to resist the flow of moisture in a gaseous state i.e. water vapor. The most important property of the waterproofing material is the material’s water absorption rate. A satisfactory rate is below 4% (most materials are between 1-2%). Also important is the thickness of the material. Most manufactured materials have a uniform thickness making the application even and easy. The manufacturers state that their protective coatings are can be applied smoothly.

This smooth, liquid-only appearance provides a monolithic application with no seams and therefore no weaknesses for cracks to form. The material should also have some degree of flexibility and be able to resist differential movement. This is especially important for waterproofing membranes in structures that may move/settle. So far, the main waterproof membranes circulated on the market include modified bitumen membrane and synthetic polymer waterproofing membrane. In this report, the statistical data is based on these two types.

The global Waterproofing Membrane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Waterproofing Membrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterproofing Membrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Soprema Group

Sika

Fosroc

GAF

Icopal Group

TehnoNICOL

Polyglass

Carlisle

ChovA

Bauder

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Modified Bitumen Membrane

Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane

Segment by Application

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

