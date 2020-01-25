Wireless Infrastructure Market has the Potential to reach USD 102.67 billion by 2023

crystalmarketresearch.com has added new research study titled, “Wireless Infrastructure Market By Technology – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, states that The Wireless Infrastructure Market was worth USD 62.44 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 102.67 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.68% during the forecast period.

Top Most Leading Players:

The leading players in the market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Samsung Group, ZTE, Huawei and Ericsson India Pvt Ltd. In October 2016, Qualcomm, Inc. took over NXP Semiconductors N.V., a supplier of mixed signal semiconductor electronic products.

The Wireless Infrastructure Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology:

Small Cells

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Carrier Wi-Fi

Backhaul

Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN)

Remote Radio Heads (RRH)

Cloud RAN

Mobile Core

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Industry Outlook:

The anticipated development of wireless networking technology and related devices is likewise attributable to continuous patterns of WYOD, BYOD, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing in telecom applications. With developing system and technology framework among various industry verticals, demand for high-speed data transmission and network has expanded considerably. Issues in regards to high R&D spending are anticipated to obstruct the development of the market over the figure time frame. System part producers confront certain constraints while completing their assembling forms by virtue of IP, copyright acts, and patent restraints.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

…

5.Wireless Infrastructure Market, By Technology

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.3.Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

5.4.Carrier Wi-Fi

5.5.Remote Radio Heads (RRH)

5.6.Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN)

5.7.Cloud RAN

5.8.Small Cells

5.9.Backhaul

5.10.Mobile Core

…

