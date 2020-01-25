Wireless Mesh Networking (Wmn) Market Technological Growth 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Wireless Mesh Networking (Wmn).

The Global Wireless Mesh Networking (Wmn) market is expected to reach USD 11.13 billion by 2025.

Top Leading Companies are: Motorola Solutions,Tropos Networks,Ruckus Wireless,Strix Systems,BelAir,Synapse Wireless,Coronis,Nortel Networks,Cisco Systems,Firetide,Aruba Networks,Cisco Systems,Rajant Corporation,Fluidmesh Networks,Qorvus Systems

The wireless mesh network enables citywide public Wi-Fi that in turn improves the delivery of urban services. It is forecasted that wireless devices would account for two-thirds of the IP traffic and almost all households would have broadband services. In cities, WMN could solve the congestion problem with traffic management solutions where traffic data is analyzed and pre-emptive solutions are provided for free-flowing traffic.

The video surveillance segment is expected to observe the fastest growth over the next eight years with an estimated CAGR of around 10.1%. Wireless mesh network improves coverage, structural flexibility, and multi-hop high-speed short distance transmission capability of video surveillance systems.In addition, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific region will witness an increasing usage of wireless mesh network.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Wireless Mesh Networking (Wmn) Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019

Wireless Mesh Networking (Wmn) Market, by Types:

802.11

802.15

802.16

Others

Wireless Mesh Networking (Wmn) Market, by Applications:

Home Networking

Community Networking

Disaster Management

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations.

