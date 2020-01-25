Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis To 2023

Description:-

Yogurt drinks have a reduced solid content than yogurt and are often consumed as a beverage with additional sugar content and various flavored syrups. Yogurt drinks are becoming popular among consumers who are looking for a healthy on-the-go snack. Yogurt drinks remain fresh throughout its shelf life even in the absence of refrigeration; this is one of the key factors of success of this product. Yogurt drinks are healthy snack that can be consumed at any time of the day, such as for breakfast or lunch.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness about the health benefits of yogurt. Consumers are increasingly interested in consuming healthier food and beverage products that help to attain complete health and well-being. They are increasing the intake of food supplements and nutraceutical products to complete the deficiencies of several vitamins, mineral, and other nutrients in the body. In the current hectic lifestyle of individuals, it is very difficult to main proper gut health. This increases the demand for yogurt-based products as they contain bacteria that are good for the stomach.

The worldwide market for Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

