Zirconium and Hafnium Market Size, Share, Application With Growth and Business Strategies Forecast To 2025

Zirconium is a chemical element with the symbol Zr, atomic number 40 and atomic mass of 91.224. The name of zirconium is taken from the mineral zircon, the most important source of zirconium, and from the Persian word “zargun – زرگون”, meaning “gold colored”. It is a lustrous, grey-white, strong transition metal that resembles hafnium and, to a lesser extent, titanium.

First, the Zirconium and Hafnium industry concentration is few high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Westinghouse and ATI, both have perfect products. As to France, the AREVA has become a global leader. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangxi, and Jiangsu province.

Second, Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Westinghouse who take their advantage merge with Nuclear Fuel Complex, whom key market is in China.

One of the important factors in global Zirconium and Hafnium Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : AREVA, Westinghouse, ATI, Chepetsky Mechanical Plant, Nuclear Fuel Complex, SNWZH, CNNC Jinghuan, Guangdong Orient Zirconic, Aohan China Titanium Industry

Key Segment by Type : Hafnium-free Zirconium, Commercial-grade Zirconium

Key Segment by Application : Nuclear Industry, Zircaloy Alloys Industry, Other

