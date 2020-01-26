2018-2023 Contactless Payment Terminals Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts by 2023

Latest Market Report on Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market – Segmented by Technology, Payment Modes, Devices (Integrated POS, mPOS, Unattended Terminal), End-User Industry (Retail, Transport, Banking), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

The Contactless Payment Terminals Market Report contains in depth information of major Manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market till the forecast year 2023.

Contactless Payment Terminals Market Report provides crucial information about the market, including the recent progressions and developments of the Contactless Payment Terminals industry.

The Contactless Payment Terminals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.12% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments in the Contactless Payment Terminals Market:

Mar 2018 – Verifone introduced Carbon Mobile 5. It enables checkout and the ability to run Android apps such as point of sale, loyalty, and inventory management. It will be available with and without an integrated printer.

Feb 2018 – Ingenico deployed Google Pay Smart Tap. This technology enhances the checkout process and makes it seamless for consumers.

OTI

VeriFone

Visiontek

Ingenico

Hewlett Packard

Castles Technologies

ID Tech Solutions

Bindo

ShopKeep

Payleven

Poynt

Revel Systems

