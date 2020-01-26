2018-2023 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications, Sales, Size, Types and Competitors by 2023

Latest Market Report on Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market – Segmented by Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:

January 2018 – Orthocell Limited received Australian patent for its CelGro collagen medical device platform, which covers the method of suture-less repair of soft tissue defects.

November 2017 – AxoGen, Inc. expands its platform for nerve repair to address breast reconstruction neurotization following mastectomy.

Top Nerve Repair and Regeneration Manufacturers Covered in this report:

Abbott

AxoGen Inc.

Baxter

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cyberonics

Inc

Medtronic Plc

Nuvectra

OrthoMed

Inc.

Polyganics

and Stryker

