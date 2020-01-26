Acrylaldehyde Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

It is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. It is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Acrylaldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Acrylaldehyde in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

Adisseo

Arkema

Dow

Daicel

Hubei Shengling Technology

Hubei Jinghong Chemical

Shandong Xinglu Biological

Puyang Shenghuade Chemical

Wuhan Youji

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Propylene Oxidation Method

Glycerol Dehydration Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Methionine

Pesticides

Glutaraldehyde

Water Treatment Agent

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Acrylaldehyde Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Propylene Oxidation Method

1.2.2 Glycerol Dehydration Method

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Methionine

1.3.2 Pesticides

1.3.3 Glutaraldehyde

1.3.4 Water Treatment Agent

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Evonik

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Acrylaldehyde Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Evonik Acrylaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Adisseo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Acrylaldehyde Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Adisseo Acrylaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Arkema

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Acrylaldehyde Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Arkema Acrylaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Dow

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Acrylaldehyde Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dow Acrylaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Daicel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Acrylaldehyde Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Daicel Acrylaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Hubei Shengling Technology

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Acrylaldehyde Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hubei Shengling Technology Acrylaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Hubei Jinghong Chemical

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Acrylaldehyde Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Hubei Jinghong Chemical Acrylaldehyde Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

