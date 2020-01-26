Aircraft Dismantling Market show exponential growth by 2025

This study provides insights about the Aircraft Dismantling Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Universal Recycling, Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS), Gibbs Scrap, AerSale, HVF and Affiliates and CAVU Aerospace.

Industry Outlook:

Aircraft Dismantling is the process of taking down the aircraft from the condition it is in working condition after a period of time. Technically the life of aircraft is unlimited as long as the spare parts are available in market. But if we consider the economic life, it is limited as the cost of maintenance cost increases with increase in life of aircraft. If new aircraft is purchased it will have newer technology, lower utilization cost like fuel & maintenance, and higher comfort of passengers. Aircrafts are taken out of service once they reach the end economic life.

Market Classification:

Market, By Aircraft Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Regional Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Aircraft Dismantling industry of growing due to factors like; rising cost of maintenance over a period of time, reducing the cost of ownership of aging aircraft, etc. Therefore, the Aircraft Dismantling Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Aircraft Dismantling Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

