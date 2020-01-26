Automotive Steering Wheel Market 2018 Rising Status of Regions Like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America, Forecast to 2023
The Global Automotive Steering Wheel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast year 2018-2023.
Global Automotive Steering Wheel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Autoliv Inc. Takata Corporation Joyson Safety Systems Valeo Group ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. Nihon Plast Co., Ltd.Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Chongqing Co., Ltd. Minghsiang Automobile (Wuhan) Industrial Inc. Dongguan Hirosawa Automotive Trim Co., Ltd. Hyundai Mobis Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd. .
Automotive Steering Wheel Market Dynamics
Automotive Steering Wheel market report examines the existing trend and future potential of the market at global and regional scale. Automotive Steering Wheel market report split into regions US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.
Key Developments in the Automotive Steering Wheel Market: in the Automotive Steering Wheel Market
November 2017: European Commission announced that it has fined Tokai Rika, Takata, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei, and Marutaka a total of EUR 34 million for breaching EU antitrust rules. The five car component suppliers had made a cartel and coordinated the prices or markets and exchanged sensitive information for the supply of seatbelts, airbags, and steering wheels to Japanese car manufacturers Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda in the European Economic Area (EEA).
-Key Developments: Automotive Steering Wheel market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.
-Market Features: Automotive Steering Wheel market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
-Logical Tools: Global Automotive Steering Wheel market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
