Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2024

The automotive transmission engineering is considered as an important process in the manufacturing process of automobiles. The movement of the vehicle is ensured by the transmission which allows the power flow from the engine to the wheels. There are huge developments made in the automatic transmission engineering which includes dual clutch transmission (DCT), automated manual transmission (AMT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Scope of the Report:

The global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AVL

IAV

Intertek Group

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Magneti Marelli

Horiba

FEV

Ricardo

Porsche Engineering

Magna International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Manual

Automatic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Automotive

Industrial Automotive

Passenger Automotive

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing

1.2 Classification of Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing by Types

1.2.1 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Manual

1.2.4 Automatic

1.3 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Commercial Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial Automotive

1.3.4 Passenger Automotive

1.4 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AVL

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AVL Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 IAV

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IAV Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Intertek Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Intertek Group Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Magneti Marelli

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

