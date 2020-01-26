Beauty Devices Market Future Scope by Key Innovators – iBeautyMachine, Japan Gals co.,ltd., Tech4beauty International, SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Termosalud, Silkn.com

The Global Beauty Devices Market accounted to USD 27.8 billion growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecasting 2024.

The Global Market for Beauty Devices experienced a huge revenue growth which is anticipated to rise in future. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Market Definition:

Beauty is the most important and impressive characteristic of any of the individual. Rise in skin and hair problems, growing aging populace, reduced skin elasticity, sunburns, increased the demand of beauty devices. UV radiations, environmental pollution and microbes such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi causes wide range of skin diseases which have to be cured before spreading. Beauty devices are proving extremely beneficial in the treatment of the above-mentioned dermatological conditions.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global beauty devices market are

Procter & Gamble, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, CM International S.A., doctorstech, iBeautyMachine, Japan Gals co.,ltd., Tech4beauty International, SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Termosalud, Silkn.com, Syneron Medical Ltd, RÖS’S, Healux Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Photomedax Inc., NuFACE,

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tria, Grandway beauty, LUMSAIL and Thrice corporation among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in geriatric population.

Increase in demand for anti-aging products and devices.

Rising Lifestyle Quotient.

Increasing Number of Procedures.

Reduced Time and Risk.

Growing technological advancement.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Beauty Devices Market is segmented by product type into skin care and hair care. Skin care is further segmented into cleansing devices, acne devices, light therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, oxygen & steamer devices. Hair Care is further segmented into hair removal devices, hair growth devices and hair styling devices.

By End User the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, dermatology clinics, skin & beauty clinics, and cosmetic centers.

On the basis of geography, global beauty devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global beauty devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global beauty devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

