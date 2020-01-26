Box Office 2018 Global Market Key Players – 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, Walt Disney, Warner Bros – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Box Office market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Box Office market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global film industry is primarily driven by innovations where there is continuous demand for new and innovative content and high-quality overall film viewing experience. This has ledthe box office market to implement several technological advancements, where the vendors are striving to offer the viewers better movie experience in terms of video and audio quality. 4D is a popular technology where some of the most popular Hollywood movies like Avatar and Kung Fu Panda were screened using this technology. The audience were able to experience visual effects such as breeze, smell, bumps and vibrations during action sequences, providing them an enhanced theater experience. Also, the introduction of technologically advanced IMAX theatres has enabled the distributors to earn more revenue with high ticket prices, resulting in the overall growth of the box office market in the coming years.

The US accounted for the largest market share in 2015 and dominated the box office market globally. Much of the region’s growth is due to the large number of movies released every year in the country.

The global Box Office market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Box Office.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

20th Century Fox

Paramount Pictures

Sony Pictures

Universal Studios

Walt Disney

Warner Bros

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Adventure

Action

Comedy

Drama

Thriller

Romantic Comedy

Horror

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Film

Theatre Show

