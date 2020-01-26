Clinical Trial Consumables Market To Record Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge by Patheon, Inc., Sharp Packaging Services, Biocair, Movianto, Klifo A/S, Bellco Glass, CRYSTALGEN

This GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL CONSUMABLES Market research report involves six major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. You can request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry to get detailed market report. This global clinical trial consumables report has estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help user or client to take decision based on futuristic chart. This report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market.

The global clinical trial consumables market is expected to reach USD 1,780.3 million by 2025, from USD 1,033.9 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 and 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Clinical trial consumables are majorly used in clinical researches. Some of the consumables used are petri dishes, in vitro fertilization tubes & dishes, samco liquid handling solutions, sterilin containers, specimen containers, sample vials, transfer pipettes, sample collection and storage tubes and others. According to Forum of International Respiratory Societies, around 235 million people suffer from asthma more than 200 million people have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and around 65 million endure moderate-to-severe COPD. Moreover, around 8.7 million people develop tuberculosis annually, millions of people live with pulmonary hypertension and more than 50 million people struggle with occupational lung diseases, adding more than 1 billion people suffering from chronic respiratory. Researches worldwide is augmenting rapidly, eventually driving the demand for clinical trial consumables market.

Some of the major players operating in the global clinical trial consumables market are ALMAC Group Ltd, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc., Parexel International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PCI Services, Patheon, Inc., Sharp Packaging Services, Biocair, Movianto, Klifo A/S, Bellco Glass, CRYSTALGEN, Camlab, Reagecon, Sartorius, Spectrum Chemical, and VITLAB among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising incidences of various diseases

Increasing expansion activities

Extensive approval times for clinical trials

Gaining popularity of clinical trial activities across the globe

Increasing R&D investments and government funding

Market Segmentation:

The global clinical trial consumables market is segmented based on product and services, phase, and therapeutic area.

Based on product & services, the global clinical trial consumables market is segmented into manufacturing, packaging and labeling and logistics & distribution.

On the basis of phase, the global clinical trial consumables market is classified into phase I, phase II and phase III.

On the basis of method of sterilization, the global clinical trial consumables market is classified into oncology, CNS & mental disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, blood disorders, dermatology and others.

Based on geography, the global clinical trial consumables market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global clinical trial consumables market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical trial consumables market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

