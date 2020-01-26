Connected Healthcare Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2019-2024

Connected healthcare is a socio-technical model for healthcare management and delivery by using technology to provide healthcare services remotely. Connected health, also known as technology enabled care (TEC) aims to maximize healthcare resources and provide increased, flexible opportunities for consumers to engage with clinicians and better self-manage their care. It uses readily available consumer technologies to deliver patient care outside of the hospital or doctor’s office. Connected health encompasses programs in telehealth, remote care (such as home care) and disease and lifestyle management, often leverages existing technologies such as connected devices using cellular networks and is associated with efforts to improve chronic care

Scope of the Report:

The global Connected Healthcare market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Connected Healthcare.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Connected Healthcare market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Connected Healthcare market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

IBM

SAP

GE Healthcare

Oracle

Microsoft

Airstrip Technology

Medtronic

Allscripts

Boston Scientific

Athenahealth

Cerner

Philips

Agamatrix

Qualcomm

AliveCor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Telemedicine

Home Monitoring

Assisted Living

Clinical Monitoring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diagnosis and Treatment

Monitoring Applications

Education and Awareness

Wellness and Prevention

Healthcare Management

Others

