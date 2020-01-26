Construction Additives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report focuses on the Construction Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of value, the chemical additives segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as introducing high strength to concrete with less water content and easy workability. Chemical additive-based concrete finds applications in complex reinforcement models, such as underwater locations, roof decks, foundations, and pavements, where accessibility is the main constraint.

The worldwide market for Construction Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Sika

DOW

W.R.Grace & Co.

RPM International

Chryso

Evonik Industries

Mapei S.P.A.

Fosroc International

Cico Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical

Mineral

Fiber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

