Contact Adhesives Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook, Key Procurement Criteria and Geographical Analysis by 2025

Contact adhesives, also known as contact cements, belonging to special adhesives, which are coated on two adherend surfaces and bond two coated surfaces through contacting with each other. Coat of the adhesive is applied to each surface and then allowed to dry and become tacky before the two surfaces are joined together. Contact adhesives can provide the advantage of high initial strength. Contact adhesives can be used in construction, shoes, transportation and other industry.

Chloroprene rubber (CR) and styrenebutadiene-styrene (SBS) are the main raw materials. Chloroprene rubber (CR) account for the largest share. Large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors. Contact adhesives are often applied in construction, shoes, transportation, of which construction industry occupy the largest share.

The glaobal contact adhesives industry is mature. The production of contact adhesives will increase from 1355.06 KMT in 2010 to 1678.19 KMT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.96 %. The global Contact Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Contact Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contact Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948723/global-contact-adhesives-professional-analysis

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

H.B. FULLER

Eastman Chemical

ITW

Sika

Bison

Wilsonart

Bostik

Permatex

Jowat

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CR

SBS

Segment by Application

Construction

Shoes

Transportation

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/948723/global-contact-adhesives-professional-analysis

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com