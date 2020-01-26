Dried Potatoes Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

The worldwide market for Dried Potatoes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dried Potatoes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

Idaho Pacific

Mydibel

Bob’s Red Mill

Procordia Food

Aviko

Emsland Group

Engel Food Solutions

Solan SA

TaiMei Potato

Jain Irrigation Systems (Sleaford Quality Foods)

Linyi Zhongli Food

Linquan Hengda Food

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flakes

Sliced and Diced

Powdered and Granules

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retails

Food Services

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Dried Potatoes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flakes

1.2.2 Sliced and Diced

1.2.3 Powdered and Granules

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retails

1.3.2 Food Services

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 McCain Foods

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Dried Potatoes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 McCain Foods Dried Potatoes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Lamb Weston

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Dried Potatoes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Lamb Weston Dried Potatoes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Idaho Pacific

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Dried Potatoes Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Idaho Pacific Dried Potatoes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Mydibel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Dried Potatoes Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mydibel Dried Potatoes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Bob’s Red Mill

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Dried Potatoes Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bob’s Red Mill Dried Potatoes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Procordia Food

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Dried Potatoes Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Procordia Food Dried Potatoes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Aviko

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Dried Potatoes Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Aviko Dried Potatoes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Emsland Group

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Dried Potatoes Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Emsland Group Dried Potatoes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

