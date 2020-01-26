Fluororubber Market Opportunities, Outlook, Growth Prospects, Product types and Compatitive Analysis by 2025

Fluororubber (fluoroelastomer) is a kind of synthetic polymer elastomer with fluorine atom attached to main chain or side chain’s carbon atom. The fluororubber industry is relatively concentrated. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties.

Ordinary fluororubber products on the market do not sell well, and fluororubber’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the fluororubber industry, and low-end product has excess capacity while high-end product is in short supply. The global production of FKM increases from 21050 MT in 2010 to 26909 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.04%.

While the growth rate of FSR is higher than FKM. The production of FFKM fell in 2012 owing to the economic crisis. For FKM and FFKM, Dupont is the world leader, which holds 21.46% and 53.77% production market share respectively in 2015. For FSR, Dow Corning is the world leader and Dupont is the second biggest manufacturer.

The global Fluororubber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Fluororubber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluororubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DUPONT

Daikin

3M (Dyneon)

Solvay

AGC

Shin-Etsu

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker

Daikin (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

FKM

FSR

FFKM

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Aerospace & Military

Petroleum & Chemical

