General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Share, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Segment Forecasts by 2025

General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) is produced by the polymerization of the monomer styrene, which is a derivative of petroleum. It is classified as a hydrocarbon, due to composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms only. The global production of general purpose polystyrene increased from 5084.1 K MT in 2010 to 6462.4 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 5.73%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world. China holds 25.41% of the global production while Asia (except China) holds 23.31% in 2014.

This industry is relatively fragmented. INEOS is the world leader, which holds the 14.69% production share in 2014. Trinseo (China) is the China leader in recent years. Asia is the major consumption market in the world. China holds 23.43% consumption volume in the global in 2014 while Asia (except China) holds 21.56%. General purpose polystyrene downstream is packaging, electronic appliances and daily consumer products, etc. In recent years, electronic appliances develop rapidly. The demand for eneral purpose polystyrene will correspondingly increase.

The global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948739/global-general-purpose-polystyrene-gpps-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

INEOS

BASF SE

Trinseo

Sabic

PS Japan

Polimeri

Supreme Petrochem

KKPC

E.Styrenics

Formosa Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Segment by Application

Packaging

Electronic Appliances

Daily Consumer Products

Construction

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/948739/global-general-purpose-polystyrene-gpps-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com