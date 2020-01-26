Geothermal Power 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2023

Description:-

Geothermal power, namely geothermal electricity, is electricity generated by geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 24 countries.

Geothermal power is considered to be a sustainable, renewable source of energy because the heat extraction is small compared with the Earth’s heat content. However, it displays features of conventional power generation methods due to high capacity factors and ability to supply base load. Low emissions and non-reliance on fossil fuels are major drivers for the industry. Strong regulatory and policy framework in numerous countries across the world would foster and sustain development in the sector in the long-term.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Geothermal Power in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present there are no economic incentives for geothermal development in Mexico. As mentioned above, power generation with geothermal energy is considered conventional in Mexico, and thus it is set to compete under the same bases as fossil-fuel, conventional hydro and nuclear technologies. Therefore, it is fair to say that the main constraint for further geothermal development in this country is its economic disadvantage against modern fossil-fuel generation technologies.

An encouraging sign regarding geothermal development in Mexico is the fact that, for the first time, a private investor has carried out exploration and drilling activities. However, no information has been disclosed, presumably because there are unresolved legal issues that prevent the developer from effectively protecting its investment.

The worldwide market for Geothermal Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

